Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Fortress Biotech (FBIO) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.9% and a 60.1% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Fortress Biotech has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.80.

Fortress Biotech’s market cap is currently $437M and has a P/E ratio of -8.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.78.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FBIO in relation to earlier this year.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology Product Sales, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development, and National. The National segment consists of National Holdings Corporation, an independent brokerage company. The company was founded on June 28, 2006 in and is headquartered in New York, NY.