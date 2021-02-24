Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Receives a Buy from B.Riley Financial

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Fortress Biotech (FBIO) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.3% and a 62.4% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortress Biotech with a $8.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fortress Biotech’s market cap is currently $353.6M and has a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.64.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology Product Sales, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development, and National. The National segment consists of National Holdings Corporation, an independent brokerage company. The company was founded on June 28, 2006 in and is headquartered in New York, NY.