Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Fortress Biotech (FBIO), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 48.6% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortress Biotech is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.00, implying a 133.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.81 and a one-year low of $1.04. Currently, Fortress Biotech has an average volume of 1.04M.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology Product Sales, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development, and National. The National segment consists of National Holdings Corporation, an independent brokerage company. The company was founded on June 28, 2006 in and is headquartered in New York, NY.