Fortive (FTV) Receives a Hold from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Scott Graham maintained a Hold rating on Fortive (FTV) today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $71.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 71.0% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Thermon Group Holdings, and Rockwell Automation.

Fortive has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.25, representing a 12.5% upside. In a report issued on April 30, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $82.12 and a one-year low of $52.46. Currently, Fortive has an average volume of 2.3M.

Incorporated in 2015 and headquartered in Washington, Fortive Corp. is a diversified industrial growth company. The company is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies segments.