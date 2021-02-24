Fortive (FTV) Receives a Hold from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Scott Graham maintained a Hold rating on Fortive (FTV) on February 19 and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $68.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 70.7% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Thermon Group Holdings, and Rockwell Automation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortive with a $76.75 average price target, a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $75.00 price target.

Fortive’s market cap is currently $22.79B and has a P/E ratio of 15.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -13.23.

Fortive Corp. is a diversified industrial growth company, which engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies segments. The Professional Instrumentation segment offers software and services used to create actionable intelligence by measuring and monitoring a range of physical parameters in industrial applications. The Industrial Technologies segment comprises of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and transportation markets. It also offers panning advanced environmental sensors, fueling equipment; field payment; hardware; remote management and workflow software; vehicle tracking and fleet management software; and signaling solutions for traffic light control. The company was founded on November 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.