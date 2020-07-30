Fortive (FTV) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Hold rating on Fortive (FTV) yesterday and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $72.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 52.8% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortive with a $79.50 average price target, a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $80.61 and a one-year low of $37.31. Currently, Fortive has an average volume of 2.22M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FTV in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fortive Corp. is a diversified industrial growth company, which engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies segments. The Professional Instrumentation segment offers software and services used to create actionable intelligence by measuring and monitoring a range of physical parameters in industrial applications. The Industrial Technologies segment comprises of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and transportation markets. It also offers panning advanced environmental sensors, fueling equipment; field payment; hardware; remote management and workflow software; vehicle tracking and fleet management software; and signaling solutions for traffic light control. The company was founded on November 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.