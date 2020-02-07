Fortive (FTV) Gets a Hold Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Scott Graham maintained a Hold rating on Fortive (FTV) today and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 62.1% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, AO Smith, and Pentair.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortive is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $81.71.

The company has a one-year high of $89.48 and a one-year low of $63.51. Currently, Fortive has an average volume of 1.53M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FTV in relation to earlier this year.

Fortive Corp. is a diversified industrial growth company, which designs, develops, manufactures, and markets professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following two segments: Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies.