Fortinet (FTNT) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Mizuho Securities analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained a Hold rating on Fortinet (FTNT) today and set a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $134.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskowitz is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 70.2% success rate. Moskowitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CrowdStrike Holdings, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

Fortinet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.83, representing a 1.6% upside. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fortinet’s market cap is currently $17.97B and has a P/E ratio of 56.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.93.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology. The Network Security segment include majority of product sales from it FortiGate network security appliances. The Infrastructure Security segment provide platform which is an architectural approach that protects the entire digital attack surface, including network core, endpoints, applications, data centers and private and public cloud. Together with it network of Fabric-Ready Partners, the Fortinet Security Fabric platform enables disparate security devices to work together as an integrated, automated and collaborative solution. The Cloud Security segment provides help to the customers connect securely to and across their cloud environments by offering security through it virtual firewall and other software products in public and private cloud environments. The Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology segment include the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) and an Operational Technology (OT) device has generated new opportunities for it to grow it business. IoT and OT have created an environment where data move freely between devices across locations, network environments, remote offices, mobile workers and public cloud environments, making the data difficult to consistently track and secure. The company was founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie in October 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.