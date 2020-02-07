Fortinet (FTNT): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal reiterated a Buy rating on Fortinet (FTNT) today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $121.33, close to its 52-week high of $121.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 66.5% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and Nice-Systems.

Fortinet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $118.12, representing a -1.5% downside. In a report issued on February 3, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Fortinet’s market cap is currently $20.75B and has a P/E ratio of 54.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.31.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments Network Security, Fortinet Security Fabric, Cloud Security and Internet of Things and Operational Technology.