Fortinet (FTNT) Gets a Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Hold rating on Fortinet (FTNT) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $121.33, close to its 52-week high of $121.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 74.6% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, Varonis Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortinet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $117.94, representing a -1.7% downside. In a report issued on January 30, Evercore ISI also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Fortinet’s market cap is currently $20.75B and has a P/E ratio of 54.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.31.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments Network Security, Fortinet Security Fabric, Cloud Security and Internet of Things and Operational Technology.