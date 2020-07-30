Forterra (FRTA) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

Catie Powers- July 30, 2020, 12:05 PM EDT

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Hold rating on Forterra (FRTA) on July 28 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 51.0% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Forterra is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.25, which is an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Based on Forterra’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $331 million and GAAP net loss of $14.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $410 million and had a net profit of $2.95 million.

Forterra, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada. The Water Pipe & Products segment focuses on the production of ductile iron pipe and concrete and steel pressure pipe. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

