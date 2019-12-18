Forterra (FRTA) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Hold rating on Forterra (FRTA) yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.77, close to its 52-week high of $11.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 57.7% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Forterra with a $11.00 average price target.

Based on Forterra’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $22.43 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $5.48 million.

Forterra, Inc. manufactures and sells pipe and precast products. It manufactures water drainage pipe & precast structures and water transmission & distribution pipes. The firm provides critical infrastructure components for a spectrum of construction projects across residential, non-residential and infrastructure markets.