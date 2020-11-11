Forte Biosciences (FBRX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Gbola Amusa from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Forte Biosciences (FBRX), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.3% and a 52.0% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Axovant Gene Therapies, and Taysha Gene Therapies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Forte Biosciences with a $86.25 average price target, which is a 146.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tocagen, Inc. is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company, which engages in the development of product candidates designed to activate a patient’s immune system against their own cancer. It is in the business of discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Thomas E. Darcy, Harry E. Gruber, Douglas J. Jolly, and Dennis N. Berman in August 2007 and is headquartered San Diego, CA.