Forte Biosciences (FBRX) Gets a Buy Rating from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Forte Biosciences (FBRX), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $49.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.1% and a 31.8% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Forte Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $85.00, representing a 66.1% upside. In a report issued on September 24, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

