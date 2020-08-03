Forrester Research (FORR) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on Forrester Research (FORR) today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 52.2% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

Forrester Research has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Forrester Research’s market cap is currently $658.7M and has a P/E ratio of 219.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.72.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Forrester Research, Inc. engages in the provision of research, data, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Product, and Project Consulting. The Research segment includes research personnel who are responsible for writing the research and performing the webinars and inquiries for the company’s research and connect products. The Product segment consists of product management organization that is responsible for product pricing, packaging and the launch of new products. The Project Consulting segment comprises of consultants that delivers project consulting services. The company was founded by George F. Colony on July 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.