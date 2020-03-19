Formfactor (FORM) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Formfactor (FORM). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 63.2% success rate. Bolton covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Formfactor with a $27.80 average price target.

Based on Formfactor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $18.64 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $85.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

FormFactor, Inc. engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies.