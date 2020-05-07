Formfactor (FORM) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Formfactor (FORM), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis ' ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.8% and a 36.9% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Methode Electronics, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Formfactor with a $25.00 average price target.

Formfactor’s market cap is currently $1.8B and has a P/E ratio of 44.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.45.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

FormFactor, Inc. engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test. FormFactor was founded by Igor Khandros on April 15, 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, CA.