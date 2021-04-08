Formfactor (FORM) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Charles Shi assigned a Buy rating to Formfactor (FORM) today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.68, close to its 52-week high of $52.39.

Shi has an average return of 12.5% when recommending Formfactor.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is ranked #5194 out of 7432 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Formfactor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $54.20.

Formfactor’s market cap is currently $3.86B and has a P/E ratio of 51.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.32.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FORM in relation to earlier this year.

FormFactor, Inc. engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test. FormFactor was founded by Igor Khandros on April 15, 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, CA.