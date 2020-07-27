Forestar Group (FOR) Gets a Buy Rating from Citigroup

In a report released today, Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on Forestar Group (FOR), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Pettinari is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 69.7% success rate. Pettinari covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Silgan Holdings, and Crown Holdings.

Forestar Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Forestar Group’s market cap is currently $824.7M and has a P/E ratio of 16.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.99.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FOR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Forestar Group, Inc. is a residential and mixed-use real estate development company. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.