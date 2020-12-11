Foresight Autonomous Holdings (FRSX) Gets a Buy Rating from Aegis Capital

Aegis Capital analyst Rommel Dionisio maintained a Buy rating on Foresight Autonomous Holdings (FRSX) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.79, close to its 52-week high of $1.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Dionisio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 52.3% success rate. Dionisio covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sturm Ruger & Company, Jerash Holdings (US), and Vista Outdoor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Foresight Autonomous Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.00.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings’ market cap is currently $80.41M and has a P/E ratio of -3.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.66.

FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD. is an investment company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of transportation and safety applications. It develops 3D multi-camera-based advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention and vehicle safety in the automotive industry. The company was founded by Levy Zruya on September 20, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.