Forescout Technologies (FSCT) Receives a Hold from Needham

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Forescout Technologies (FSCT). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 55.2% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Forescout Technologies with a $26.00 average price target, implying a 41.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Based on Forescout Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $57.15 million and GAAP net loss of $61.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $75.57 million and had a GAAP net loss of $34.25 million.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of network access control and policy compliance solutions. Its products include CounterACT, ForeScout Extended Modules and CounterACT Enterprise Manager. The firm provides its services to the federal, defense, financial, healthcare and education industries. The company was founded by Doron Shikmoni, Yehezkel Yeshurun, Dror Comay, Oded Amir, and Oded Comay in April 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.