Forescout Technologies (FSCT) Gets a Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

In a report released today, Jonathan Ruykhaver from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Forescout Technologies (FSCT), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 56.3% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CrowdStrike Holdings, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Forescout Technologies with a $33.00 average price target.

Based on Forescout Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $91.33 million and GAAP net loss of $20.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $84.73 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.95 million.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of network access control and policy compliance solutions. Its products include CounterACT, ForeScout Extended Modules and CounterACT Enterprise Manager. The firm provides its services to the federal, defense, financial, healthcare and education industries. The company was founded by Doron Shikmoni, Yehezkel Yeshurun, Dror Comay, Oded Amir, and Oded Comay in April 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.