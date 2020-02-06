Forescout Technologies (FSCT) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained a Hold rating on Forescout Technologies (FSCT) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 57.1% success rate. Henderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Lumentum Holdings, and Extreme Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Forescout Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.18.

Based on Forescout Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $33.51 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $17.95 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 104 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FSCT in relation to earlier this year.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of network access control and policy compliance solutions. Its products include CounterACT, ForeScout Extended Modules and CounterACT Enterprise Manager. The firm provides its services to the federal, defense, financial, healthcare and education industries.