Forescout Technologies (FSCT) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Buy rating on Forescout Technologies (FSCT) yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 75.8% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Varonis Systems, NortonLifeLock, and Check Point.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Forescout Technologies with a $37.18 average price target, which is a 17.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Based on Forescout Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $33.51 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $17.95 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 105 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FSCT in relation to earlier this year.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of network access control and policy compliance solutions. Its products include CounterACT, ForeScout Extended Modules and CounterACT Enterprise Manager. The firm provides its services to the federal, defense, financial, healthcare and education industries.