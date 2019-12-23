Ford Motor (F) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Hold rating on Ford Motor (F) on December 20 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 55.2% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ford Motor with a $10.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ford Motor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $36.99 billion and net profit of $425 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $37.67 billion and had a net profit of $991 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of F in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ford Motor Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles.