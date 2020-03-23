Ford Motor (F) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Brian Johnson from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Ford Motor (F), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.33, close to its 52-week low of $4.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.3% and a 42.6% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Axle, Meritor, and Autoliv.

Ford Motor has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.28, which is an 82.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

Ford Motor’s market cap is currently $17.17B and has a P/E ratio of 147.78. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.53.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of F in relation to earlier this year.

Ford Motor Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles.