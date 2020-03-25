Ford Motor (F) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained a Buy rating on Ford Motor (F) yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.95, close to its 52-week low of $3.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Jonas is ranked #596 out of 6165 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ford Motor with a $7.55 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.56 and a one-year low of $3.96. Currently, Ford Motor has an average volume of 74.87M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of F in relation to earlier this year.

Ford Motor Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business. The Ford Credit segment comprises Ford Credit business on a consolidated basis, which is primarily vehicle-related financing and leasing activities. The company was founded by Henry Ford on June 16, 1903 and is headquartered in Dearborn, MI.

