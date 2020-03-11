Ford Motor (F) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained a Buy rating on Ford Motor (F) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.26, close to its 52-week low of $5.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Jonas is ranked #696 out of 6215 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ford Motor is a Hold with an average price target of $8.90, a 42.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Ford Motor’s market cap is currently $24.82B and has a P/E ratio of 213.65. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.77.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of F in relation to earlier this year.

Ford Motor Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles.