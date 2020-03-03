Ford Motor (F) Receives a Buy from Merrill Lynch

In a report released today, John Murphy from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Ford Motor (F), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.94, close to its 52-week low of $6.67.

Murphy has an average return of 10.7% when recommending Ford Motor.

According to TipRanks.com, Murphy is ranked #5588 out of 5963 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ford Motor is a Hold with an average price target of $9.07.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ford Motor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $39.72 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.67 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $41.79 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $116 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of F in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ford Motor Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles.

Read More on F: