Ford Motor (F) Got Some Bad News

In a report released today, Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor (F) to Sell. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.80, close to its 52-week high of $12.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Jonas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 54.0% success rate. Jonas covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, and Sonic Automotive.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ford Motor with a $10.10 average price target.

Ford Motor’s market cap is currently $41.89B and has a P/E ratio of -263.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.26.

Ford Motor Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business. The Ford Credit segment comprises Ford Credit business on a consolidated basis, which is primarily vehicle-related financing and leasing activities. The company was founded by Henry Ford on June 16, 1903 and is headquartered in Dearborn, MI.

