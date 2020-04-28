Ford Motor (F) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report released today, Dan Levy from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Ford Motor (F), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Levy is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -51.9% and a 0.0% success rate. Levy covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, Delphi Technologies, and American Axle.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ford Motor is a Hold with an average price target of $6.70, a 22.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Based on Ford Motor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $39.72 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.67 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $41.79 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $116 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of F in relation to earlier this year.

Ford Motor Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business. The Ford Credit segment comprises Ford Credit business on a consolidated basis, which is primarily vehicle-related financing and leasing activities. The company was founded by Henry Ford on June 16, 1903 and is headquartered in Dearborn, MI.

