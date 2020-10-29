Ford Motor (F) Gets a Buy Rating from Merrill Lynch

In a report released today, John Murphy from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Ford Motor (F), with a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Murphy is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 56.1% success rate. Murphy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Penske Automotive Group, and Group 1 Automotive.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ford Motor is a Hold with an average price target of $8.42.

Based on Ford Motor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $19.37 billion and net profit of $1.12 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $38.85 billion and had a net profit of $148 million.

Ford Motor Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business. The Ford Credit segment comprises Ford Credit business on a consolidated basis, which is primarily vehicle-related financing and leasing activities. The company was founded by Henry Ford on June 16, 1903 and is headquartered in Dearborn, MI.

