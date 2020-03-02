Foot Locker (FL) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintained a Hold rating on Foot Locker (FL) today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.24, close to its 52-week low of $31.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 64.4% success rate. Greenberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, Capri Holdings, and TJX Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Foot Locker is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.22, implying a 29.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Susquehanna also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $65.04 and a one-year low of $31.23. Currently, Foot Locker has an average volume of 2.9M.

Foot Locker, Inc. engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. It operates through the Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers segments. The Athletic Stores segment sells athletic footwear and apparel under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, SIX:02, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brands.