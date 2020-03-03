Foot Locker (FL) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Adrienne Tennant from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Foot Locker (FL), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.67, close to its 52-week low of $31.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 48.4% success rate. Tennant covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Children’s Place, and Williams-Sonoma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Foot Locker is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.80, a 28.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Susquehanna also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Based on Foot Locker’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.22 billion and net profit of $141 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.27 billion and had a net profit of $158 million.

Foot Locker, Inc. engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. It operates through the Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers segments. The Athletic Stores segment sells athletic footwear and apparel under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, SIX:02, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brands.