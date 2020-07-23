Foot Locker (FL) Receives a Buy from Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser maintained a Buy rating on Foot Locker (FL) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 50.7% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Canada Goose Holdings, and Wolverine World Wide.

Foot Locker has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.25, implying a 2.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Based on Foot Locker’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.18 billion and GAAP net loss of $110 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.08 billion and had a net profit of $172 million.

Foot Locker, Inc. engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. It operates through the Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers segments. The Athletic Stores segment sells athletic footwear and apparel under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, SIX:02, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brands. The Direct-to-Customers segment includes Footlocker.com, Inc., Eastbay, Inc., and international electronic commerce businesses. The company was founded on April 7, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.