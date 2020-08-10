Foot Locker (FL) Receives a Buy from Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser reiterated a Buy rating on Foot Locker (FL) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 51.0% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Canada Goose Holdings, and Wolverine World Wide.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Foot Locker with a $30.73 average price target.

Foot Locker’s market cap is currently $2.86B and has a P/E ratio of 14.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.34.

Foot Locker, Inc. engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. It operates through the Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers segments. The Athletic Stores segment sells athletic footwear and apparel under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, SIX:02, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brands. The Direct-to-Customers segment includes Footlocker.com, Inc., Eastbay, Inc., and international electronic commerce businesses. The company was founded on April 7, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

