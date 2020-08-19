Foot Locker (FL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Susquehanna and Wedbush gave Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Pivotal Research. Analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Buy rating on Foot Locker today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 56.3% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Deckers Outdoor.

Foot Locker has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.71, a 23.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Foot Locker’s market cap is currently $2.84B and has a P/E ratio of 14.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.38.

Foot Locker, Inc. engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. It operates through the Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers segments. The Athletic Stores segment sells athletic footwear and apparel under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, SIX:02, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brands. The Direct-to-Customers segment includes Footlocker.com, Inc., Eastbay, Inc., and international electronic commerce businesses. The company was founded on April 7, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

