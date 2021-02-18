Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy assigned a Buy rating to Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) today and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.70.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 71.4% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and SEI Investments Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Focus Financial Partners with a $59.00 average price target, implying a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Focus Financial Partners’ market cap is currently $3.8B and has a P/E ratio of 230.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.47.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. The company was founded by Leonard R. Chang, Ruediger Adolf and Rajini Sundar Kodialam on July 29, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.