Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) Receives a Buy from KBW

In a report released today, Kyle Voigt from KBW maintained a Buy rating on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Voigt is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 69.8% success rate. Voigt covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade, and CME Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Focus Financial Partners with a $28.00 average price target, which is an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on Focus Financial Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $340 million and GAAP net loss of $12 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $248 million and had a net profit of $9.61 million.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. The company was founded by Leonard R. Chang, Ruediger Adolf and Rajini Sundar Kodialam on July 29, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.