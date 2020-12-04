Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Credit Suisse gave Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on Focus Financial Partners yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.41.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 75.0% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and SEI Investments Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Focus Financial Partners is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.33.

Focus Financial Partners’ market cap is currently $2.83B and has a P/E ratio of 172.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.85.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FOCS in relation to earlier this year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. The company was founded by Leonard R. Chang, Ruediger Adolf and Rajini Sundar Kodialam on July 29, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.