Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and RBC Capital gave Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy assigned a Buy rating to Focus Financial Partners today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.64.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 69.1% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and SEI Investments Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Focus Financial Partners with a $61.14 average price target, implying a 28.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Focus Financial Partners’ market cap is currently $3.43B and has a P/E ratio of 85.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.86.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FOCS in relation to earlier this year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. The company was founded by Leonard R. Chang, Ruediger Adolf and Rajini Sundar Kodialam on July 29, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.