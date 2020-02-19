Fluor (FLR) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Credit Suisse

Fluor (FLR) received a Hold rating and a $16.00 price target from Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.79, close to its 52-week low of $14.30.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fluor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a one-year high of $41.91 and a one-year low of $14.30. Currently, Fluor has an average volume of 2.11M.

Fluor Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis.