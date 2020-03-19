Fluor (FLR) Receives a Hold from Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Jerry Revich maintained a Hold rating on Fluor (FLR) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.99, close to its 52-week low of $2.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Revich is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 53.7% success rate. Revich covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Generac Holdings, Gates Industrial, and Caterpillar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Fluor with a $13.80 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $41.91 and a one-year low of $2.85. Currently, Fluor has an average volume of 3.2M.

Fluor Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis.