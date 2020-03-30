Flughafen Zurich AG (UZAPF) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Barclays

In a report issued on March 27, Rishika Savjani from Barclays upgraded Flughafen Zurich AG (UZAPF) to Buy, with a price target of CHF155.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $123.00, equals to its 52-week low of $123.00.

Savjani has an average return of 5.2% when recommending Flughafen Zurich AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Savjani is ranked #1776 out of 6213 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Flughafen Zurich AG with a $161.72 average price target, which is a 31.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF140.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $185.25 and a one-year low of $123.00. Currently, Flughafen Zurich AG has an average volume of 13.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees. The Noise segment consists of noise-srelated charges. The Non-regulated Business segment includes revenue from the marketing and rental of the commercial infrastructure at the airport. The company was founded on January 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.