Fluent (FLNT) Receives a Hold from Barrington

Barrington analyst James Goss maintained a Hold rating on Fluent (FLNT) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.78, close to its 52-week low of $1.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.4% and a 41.1% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Fluent.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.12 and a one-year low of $1.02. Currently, Fluent has an average volume of 336.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fluent, Inc. provides scalable, data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services. It creates marketing programs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.