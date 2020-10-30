Fluent (FLNT) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Fluent (FLNT), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 49.5% and a 72.3% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Leaf Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fluent with a $5.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.90 and a one-year low of $1.02. Currently, Fluent has an average volume of 310.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FLNT in relation to earlier this year.

Fluent, Inc. provides scalable, data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services. It creates marketing programs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.