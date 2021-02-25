Flowserve (FLS) Gets a Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

In a report released yesterday, Michael Halloran from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Flowserve (FLS). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Halloran is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 73.8% success rate. Halloran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Altra Industrial Motion, and Franklin Electric Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flowserve is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00, representing a 2.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Flowserve’s market cap is currently $5.05B and has a P/E ratio of 34.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.16.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pump Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pump Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services. The Flow Control Division segment involves engineered and industrial valves, control valves, actuators and controls and related services. The company was founded in 1790 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.