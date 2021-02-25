Flowserve (FLS) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Hold rating on Flowserve (FLS) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 60.6% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Flowserve has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.60, which is a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $44.27 and a one-year low of $18.98. Currently, Flowserve has an average volume of 848.5K.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pump Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pump Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services. The Flow Control Division segment involves engineered and industrial valves, control valves, actuators and controls and related services. The company was founded in 1790 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.