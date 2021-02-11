Flowers Foods (FLO) Receives a Hold from Jefferies

In a report released today, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Flowers Foods (FLO), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 67.5% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Flowers Foods with a $24.00 average price target, implying a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on Flowers Foods’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $990 million and net profit of $44.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $967 million and had a net profit of $43.36 million.

Flowers Foods, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake, and Merita. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr. and Joseph Hampton Flowers, Jr. in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.