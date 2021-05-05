Flowers Foods (FLO) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Faiza Alwy maintained a Hold rating on Flowers Foods (FLO) on May 2 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Alwy is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 80.5% success rate. Alwy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Flowers Foods has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $23.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Flowers Foods’ market cap is currently $5.13B and has a P/E ratio of 33.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 44.95.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Flowers Foods, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake, and Merita. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr. and Joseph Hampton Flowers, Jr. in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.